Bombay High Court: Frame policy to entice doctors to practise in tribal & rural areas

Mumbai: Taking a note of the lack of facilities provided to doctors working in rural and tribal areas, the Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to ensure at least basic amenities are made available. The HC has also asked the government to frame a policy to attract more doctors for working in tribal areas. The HC has accordingly summoned Advocate General to clarify the stand of the government on this issue.

A division bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Girish Kulkarni, also asked the government to consider granting some ‘perks’ to doctors so that they do not give up their postings in tribal areas. The observations were made after additional government pleader Neha Bhide apprised the judges of the fact that despite posting doctors in tribal areas, they usually refuse to work there citing lack of facilities.

Having considered the submissions, Justice Patil said, “We think that no person would want to work in remote areas as they know they would not be getting even the basic facilities like drinking water, accommodation etc. We believe attraction is in urban areas and only social activists would love to go in remote areas but a professional person would only focus on his/her career.”

“We think the government must devise some scheme or policy to attract doctors. You (government) must come up with some policy which can attract doctors to practice in rural and tribal areas. Also, if there is any shortage of doctors in the State, it is needless to state that the government would look into this aspect. Let the Advocate General address us on this issue,” Justice Patil said.

The judges were hearing a batch of petitions highlighting the high rate of infant and women mortality in rural and tribal areas. The petitions claim that the mortality rates were high in such areas because of malnutrition as the women and children were not provided with requisite diet and medical attention.