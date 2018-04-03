Bombay High Court disposes petition of sexual harassment on TMC chief Sanjeev Jaiswal

Mumbai: In a breather to Thane Municipal Corporation Chief – Sanjeev Jaiswal, the Bombay High Court on Monday refused to issue any adverse directions against him. The HC even disposed of a petition accusing Jaiswal of subjecting a minor girl to sexual harassment. A division bench of Justice Rajendra Savant and Justice Sarang Kotwal was hearing a writ petition filed by activist Vikrant Karnik seeking directions against Jaiswal. The petition sought registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Jaiswal under the relevant laws.

In his petition, Jaiswal claimed he came across a video on social media, wherein the victim girl was seen accusing Jaiswal of sexually abusing and harassing her. Accordingly, he had moved the HC seeking directions to the Thane police to act against Jaiswal in consonance with law.

Earlier, the judges had directed the Thane police to record the statements of the minor girl. Pursuant to the orders, the Thane police today submitted the transcript of the girl’s statements, recorded before a Magistrate. The judges noted that the girl had retracted from her earlier version and denied any sexual harassment or abuse.

Having noted the ‘retraction’ of the girl, the judges said nothing survives in the petition and also refused to pass any orders against Jaiswal. The judges accordingly disposed of the petition.