Bombay High Court disposes of PIL on farmers’ strike

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Thursday disposed of a PIL that sought immediate implementation of the recommendations of Swaminathan Committee. The committee had in October 2006 issued several recommendations for the welfare of farmers. The HC has also asked the government if it has implemented any of the recommendations put forth by the committee. A Division Bench presided over by the Chief Justice of the HC heard the PIL filed by Pune-based activist Hemant Patil.

According to the PIL, the commission had requested the government to implement its report in respect of the suggestions on minimum support price for grains, safeguarding interest of small farmers and also on the rise in the risk of taking up agriculture as a profession owing to adverse climate change.

Government Pleader Abhinandan Vagyani, informed the Bench that the state government has constituted a committee consisting of representatives of the farmers and also ministers of the government. He told the Bench that this Committee would soon be meeting the concerned officials of the Union Government to convince it to set proper rates for the crops.

The Bench disposed of the PIL by considering arguments of Vagyani, who contended not- hing survives in the petition.