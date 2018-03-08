Bombay High Court dismisses SPARC issue until next week

Mumbai: The High Court on Wednesday directed the BMC and MMRDA to present documents regarding the SPARC issue. The petitioner Ravindra Mukund Chafe moved to HC claiming that the NGO working to provide housing to public, especially the low income groups is nothing more than a scam as their actions have affected more than 1,000 families.

The NGO was blacklisted by BMC and the information came to light only after a query under RTI which was filed by activist Anil Galgali for the delay in construction of toilets. The NGO claims the BMC have by mistakenly blacklisted the NGO and that all the allegations imposed on them are all false.