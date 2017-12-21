Bombay High Court dismissed PIL of liquor license for the upcoming Sunburn Music Festival

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL opposing the issuance of liquor license for the upcoming Sunburn Music Festival in Pune after the state government and the organisers assured it of measures to prevent minors from consuming alcohol at the event. A bench of justices Shantanu Kemkar and Rajesh Ketkar accepted the assurance of the organisers as well as the state government. The petitioner, Pune resident Ratan Luth, had expressed an apprehension that since minors and school children were likely to attend the event, incidents of underage drinking could not be ruled out.