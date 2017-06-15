Bombay High Court disallows minor rape victim to terminate 26-week pregnancy

Mumbai: With no relief from Bombay High Court, the father of a minor rape victim on Wedne-sday withdrew his petition seeking permission to terminate his daughter’s 26-week pregnancy. This comes after the HC held that termination of the pregnancy at such an advanced stage can endanger the minor victim’s life.

A Division Bench presided over by Justice Ranjit More and Justice Sarang Kotwal was moved by the Pune-based father seeking ‘justice’ for his daughter. He had contended that his daughter’s ‘Right to Life’ has been infringed as she is not allowed to abort the 26-weeks fetus.

According to the father, his 17-year-old, a junior college student, had not returned home on August 22, 2016. He had filed a complaint with the Dattawadi police station in Pune. After nearly eight months, the minor was apprehended by the police along with a neighbourhood boy in Solapur.

In her statement before the Magistrate, the minor had allegedly stated that the neighbourhood boy, who was also a minor, had abducted her by allure and force. “She was taken to Hadapsar, Pune and to various and a mangalsutra was forcibly put around her. She was tortured to have sexual intercourse with the accused boy against her wishes,” the petition reads.

After considering the material on record, Justice More said, “The fetus appears to be of nearly six months. We fear that if termination is allowed then the minor’s life can be endangered. We are not inclined to allow you to abort the fetus as termination at this advanced stage of pregnancy can pose a serious threat to her life.” In his petition, the man claimed to be a poor and helpless father of a minor rape victim who has been in serious trauma for carrying an unwanted pregnancy at the cost of sacrificing her future life, right to privacy and good health. He had also said that his daughter cannot lead a life of dignity. He also sought compensation of Rs 10 lakh from the Maharashtra government, claiming that the police failed to trace his daughter. Taking a note of the contentions of the father, Justice More said, “If you want to avail the compensation, we grant you liberty to agitate for it before an appropriate forum.”

Uber backs drivers

Nearly a week after six drivers operating on the Ola and Uber software, approached Bombay High Court, Uber India on Wednesday also filed a petition challenging the newly framed rules that ban plying of App-based vehicles inside Mumbai. The service provider company has challenged new rules framed by the Maharashtra government, that bars its vehicles from plying in Mumbai.

The Uber spokesperson said, “We have filed our petition in the HC in relation to the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules and supporting the concerns that have been raised by the drivers. Many of the provisions of the Rules have a significant impact on drivers, riders and the entire rides-haring industry and we continue to be hopeful that the government will reconsider them.”