Bombay High Court disallows BMC from converting petrol pump toilets for public use

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday slammed the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation for converting private toilets at petrol pumps for public use. The HC said that this act of the BMC is illegal.

In an interim order, a division bench of AS Oka and Riyaz Iqbal Chagla stayed the notice issued by the civic body on December 22, 2017, asking the petrol pumps to put up signages of allowing general public to use toilets in the premises of petrol pumps free of cost under the Swachh Bharat Mission. There are approximately 300 petrol pumps across Mumbai city. Justice Oka said, “Prima facie we find the guidelines of Swachh Bharat mission do not allow BMC to convert private toilets for public. Such act on part of BMC is illegal.”

The BMC claimed they had done so to promote the cause of Union government’s cleanliness mission. The BMC defended saying that they had held a meeting where these petitioners had agreed to allow the general public to use the toilets. The 12 petitioners, mainly petrol pump owners or operators, who are members of the Petrol Dealers Association, had approached the HC and they have been granted an interim relief.

The petitioners, however, submitted the copies of the minutes of that meeting, to show none of them had signed those minutes and their signatures were taken on a separate sheet. The secretary of the association subsequently sent an email consented to the use of the toilets by the general public free of cost only in cases of emergencies. The bench observed, “Since the 12 petitioners are members of this association they too will have to give an undertaking, they will allow public to use these toilets only in case of ‘emergency’.”

The court has asked BMC to remove the signboards from the premises of these 12 petrol pumps with photographs corroborating evidence. The bench also granted all other affected petrol pump owners and operators the liberty to approach the court if and when they wish to seek the same relief.