Bombay High Court directs Maharashtra government to implement Right To Education effectively

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to ensure the Right To Education (RTE) Act is implemented in its true sense. The HC said the government must ensure the enactment which mandates primary education for children up to the year of 14 years, must be implemented step-by-step.

A division bench of Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Bharati Dangre rapped the government after learning that the government made a mistake in interpreting the orders passed by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay HC. The judges were informed that the government has followed the orders of the Nagpur bench and during all this, it failed to allow admissions to nearly 2 lakh students under the reserved quota of 25 per cent. Irked over the submissions, the bench said, “This is certainly not a manner in which you are expected to interpret orders of this Court. You must ensure that provisions of the RTE Act are implemented in letter and spirit and in its true sense.”

The judges were hearing a writ petition filed by Dadar-based Balmohan Vidyamandir, contending that several schools were forced by the government to grant admissions to students in violation of the provisions of the RTE Act. The school claimed the government compelled thousands of schools to admit students who live beyond the stipulated distance. The petition sought an effective implementation of the provision which mandates a school to reserve 25 per cent of its seats for the poor children and also to prioritise the admission for students living nearby the school. Having heard the submissions, the judges directed the government to file a fresh affidavit spelling out the steps undertaken to implement the RTE Act, within two weeks.