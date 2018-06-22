Bombay High Court directs BMC to conduct inquiry against Suniel Shetty’s hotel on Girgaum Chowpatty

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday also directed the BMC and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority to conduct an inquiry against all the public servants who allowed construction of a hotel, owned by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, on Girgaum Chowpatty. The court has granted three months’ time to BMC and MCZMA to conduct the inquiry and file a report.

A division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Riyaz Chagla directed the authorities to initiate criminal action, if required, against public servants from BMC and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, who allegedly granted permission to construct this restaurant. The ruling was delivered in response to a petition filed by Amit Maru through his advocate Aditya Pratap.