Bombay High Court denies bail to man who threw senior citizen out of running train

Mumbai: Voicing concern over the rising number of train accidents in the city, the Bombay High Court has said the issue is creating ‘havoc’ in Mumbai. The court also said that commuters feel ‘insecure’ while travelling in local trains during rush hour. A single-judge bench of Justice Anant Badar made these observations while denying bail to a man who had thrown a senior citizen out of a running train.

Justice Badar expressed concern saying, “Incidents of train accidents are rampant. Local trains are referred to as the lifeline of the city. The majority of the population uses locals to reach different corners of the city. Such offences in local trains are increasing by the day and wreaking havoc in the city. Almost daily, local commuters are losing their lives or limbs at the hands of such offenders. Commuters in rush hour in local trains feel insecure due to such recurring instances.”

Justice Badar was hearing an application of Mohammad Azad Alam Diljad Ansari, who was convicted by a trial court for attempting to murder a senior citizen by throwing him out of a running train. In his plea, Ansari, who was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, had sought bail. Ansari, while seeking bail, claimed that his offence does not amount to attempt to murder and instead comes under the purview of culpable homicide, not amounting to murder.

Justice Badar, however, rejected his contention and considered the seriousness of his offence. “The incident in question is a serious incident which endangered the life of the victim. Had the victim not got medical treatment immediately, he would have certainly died. Fortunately for him, no other train was running on the opposite track. Therefore, releasing the convict on bail for such a serious offence, which is proved before the trial court, will certainly send a wrong signal to society,” Justice Badar said while turning down his bail plea.