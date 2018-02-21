Bombay High Court continues hearing arguments in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday heard the arguments of Rubabuddin Sheikh, brother of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, who was killed in a staged encounter in November 2005 in Gujarat.

Rubabuddin through his advocate Gautam Tiwary made an attempt to falsify the claims of accused and Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandiyan. The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, in his defence has claimed he had been to Hyderabad as he was assigned the task of investigating some blasts case in 2005.

However, Tiwary informed the single-judge bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere of the false story cooked by Pandiyan. The advocate argued Pandiyan had been to Hyderabad but not for conducting any probe but instead he was there to take over the possession of the vehicle in which Sohrabuddin along with his wife Kausar Bi and close confidante Tulsiram Prajapati were abducted from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Tiwary said, “The accused Pandiyan has created a false story. His version is correct only to the extent that he visited Hyderabad but not the part wherein he claims he was there for some probe. Instead, he was there to take the vehicle in his possession. This vehicle was procured for kidnapping Sohrabuddin and others from Ahmedabad.”

“Also, the very next day, Pandiyan had to fly to Gujarat but in he never returned there and rather another official ML Parmar, the then deputy superintendent of the Gujarat ATS, boarded the flight. There is the report of a handwriting expert to corroborate the fact that Parmar had travelled in the flight and not Pandiyan,” the advocate argued. Tiwary will continue with his arguments on Wednesday.