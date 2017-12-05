Bombay High Court constitutes two-judge panel to look into noise pollution caused due to Metro III

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday referred all the matters pertaining to noise pollution caused due to Metro III line construction work, to the two-judge committee. This Committee of the two-sitting judges is already overseeing the tree-cutting issues of Metro III line.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Mahesh Sonak referred the matter to the committee after it was informed that the litigating parties have failed to resolve the issue ‘amicably.’ “We are of the opinion that the already existing committee can be relied upon to resolve the issues arising out of this petition too. We hope that the committee finds an amicable solution,” CJ Chellur said.

Earlier in November, the judges had asked the parties to hold meetings and arrive at an amicable solution wherein the MMRCL can be allowed to carry out its work during night hours. This comes after the judges had in September stayed the construction work of Metro III line in night hours. The work was stayed after advocate Robin Jaisinghani petitioned the bench highlighting the ‘sufferings’ he and his family has underwent due to the continuous noise pollution during night hours.

Accordingly, the judges had appointed advocate Zal Andhyarujina as amicus curiae to assist it on the matter. During the course of hearing, Andhyarujina informed the judges that despite several meetings, the parties could not arrive at a solution.