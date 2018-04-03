Bombay High Court cancels bail of school trustee accused of sexually abusing minor girl

Mumbai: In a setback to the French-national Trustee of Andheri-based Tridha International school, the Bombay High Court on Monday cancelled his bail, granted by a lower court. The HC has also asked the trustee – Patrick Brilliant to surrender before the MIDC police.

A single-judge bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere cancelled the bail granted to Brilliant observing that the trial court had ‘erred’ in releasing him out on bail.

Brilliant is accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old minor girl in the premises of his school – Tridha International in 2016. He was booked under the relevant charges of POCSO Act and was arrested by the MIDC police however in November 2017, a special court granted him bail within 17 days of his arrest.

The bail orders were challenged before Justice Mohite-Dere by the parents of the victim girl along with several other parents who had sought cancellation of the bail citing the ‘safety’ of their children.

Having heard all the contentions, Justice Mohite-Dere cancelled the bail and directed Brillant to surrender before the police. The judge also asked the MIDC police not to summon or ask the victim girl to come to the police station for participation in the investigation.

It may be noted Justice Mohite-Dere had last week pulled up the cops after learning that they had called the victim to the police station to record her statements. Justice Mohite-Dere in her orders asked the cops to ensure the provisions of the POCSO Act are implemented in letter and spirit. The police has also been asked to expedite the hearing and trial in the case and make efforts to wind it up within four months as this will help the child in forgetting the entire incident.