Bombay High Court asks state govt to take action against religious places for having illegal possession of lands

Mumbai: In what could spell trouble for religious institutions, the Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit and place on record the action it has initiated against such religious places for having illegal possession of lands. The HC has also asked the government to spell out how it proposes to take over the devasthans (lands owned by religious institutions) which have flouted the norms.

The important order was passed by a division bench of Justices Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Prakash Naik, saying, “Surely in the name of managing the devasthan/temple/religious institution, their managing committees cannot deal with the lands and contrary to the permissions or terms and conditions of the allotment. The devasthans in Maharashtra have huge properties/lands in their custody and some of them are not in the know of all the lands belonging to it.”

“The devasthans therefore should be reminded that administration and management of religious institutions is a secular act. The State has complete jurisdiction and power to touch these secular acts and when the State purports to do so, it does not violate the guarantee or freedom of religion of an individual under the Constitution of India,” the bench observed.

Also Read: Activist urges Bombay High Court to stay arbitrary chopping down of trees under garb of monsoon preparations

The judges passed this order while hearing a batch of petitions pertaining to devasthan lands in Palghar and Sindhudurg districts. They had earlier asked the government to file an affidavit stating the exact number of devasthan lands in these two districts and their present status. However, the government officials failed to satisfy the court.

“We are most unhappy and dissatisfied by this affidavit. Our earlier orders indicated that there is a large scale violation of the terms and conditions on which certain Devasthans in Maharashtra are held. The agitation of the farmers in the month of March 2018 focused on some important demands one of which was that the government must retrieve and resume Devasthan lands which have been improperly and irregularly dealt with,” the judges said.

The judges further said that despite their order the officials at the level of deputy secretary though present in court failed to respond to their queries. “Prima facie we are of the opinion that all officials have, along with the District Collectorate and Revenue Commissioner, allowed such lands to be usurped and taken away by third parties. This is not what a Devasthan is expected to do. Moreover, we do not understand the hesitation on the part of the government in initiating drastic steps so as to save and protect the lands and properties. We are unable to understand the inaction on the part of the government. Thus, we want the concerned Principal Secretary to personally look into the matter and file a comprehensive affidavit,” the bench said.

The matter will now be heard on July 5.