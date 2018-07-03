Bombay High Court asks SoBo school to allow suspended eighth grader to take exam

Mumbai: A minor argument in a SoBo school classroom between a junior student and a teacher escalated into a legal battle and has reached the doors of the Bombay High Court. The court on Monday directed the school to allow the child to appear for his exams, which commence from July 6.

Sagar Shetty (name changed) dragged the Cathedral and John Connon School, Fort, to the High Court challenging the ‘suspension’ order passed by the school management. He cited the communication issued by the school on June 27, asking him not to attend school, in his plea filed through advocate Usha Purohit.

According to Purohit, her client Shetty, an eighth standard student, was suspended after he received three ‘pink cards’ from the management for his ‘mischievous’ behaviour. She said, “The school has a rule of giving pink cards and once a child gets three such cards then he/she is suspended.”

“But in our case, there was no time-frame mentioned till what date my client will not be allowed to sit for the regular class,” Purohit said. Shetty was served the pink card after his chemistry teacher complained to the school principal of his ‘ill’ behaviour of throwing a pencil of his classmate into a dustbin. The teacher in her plaint to the principal claimed that Shetty not only threw the pencil in to the bin but also refused to remove it and, moreover, argued with her.

“But that is not the case. The child came across a pencil lying on the floor so he took it and threw it inside the bin. On learning that the pencil belonged to a classmate, he immediately apologised and promised to bring another pencil the next day,” Purohit said. She said that Shetty, as promised, brought a new pencil for his classmate the very next day yet the school suspended him.

Having considered the submissions, the bench of Justices Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Bharati Dangre said, “We are of the opinion that this is not a matter worth a litigation like this. We hope the parties settle the matter amicably and conscience would prevail on both the school and also the parents of the child.”

During the course of hearing, senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas appearing for the school informed the bench that the child has already received three pink cards and as per school rules, he cannot be allowed to sit for regular classes. He also informed the judges of the ‘inquiry’ which has been initiated against the child, by the school committee.

The judges however refused to accept the argument and instead directed the school to allow the child to at least sit for the exams. “Meanwhile, ensure that the child is allowed to appear for his exams that commence from July 6. We also clarify that the school should not mandate the presence of the child before the inquiry committee till his exams are over,” the bench said. The matter would be next heard on July 26.