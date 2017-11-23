Bombay High Court asks Mumbai University to clarify OMS steps for next examination

Mumbai: The Mumbai University will now have to come out clean and spell out whether it will be using the controversial On-screen Marking System (OMS) in the forthcoming examinations. The varsity which has been in the news due to its miserable failure in declaring results on time, will also have to clarify as to how it would ensure that there would be no ‘chaos’ in the next semester exams.

Apart from this, the Bombay High Court has also asked the varsity to give an undertaking wherein it would have to hold an official accountable for any chaos in this semester. A division bench of Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Sandeep Shinde asked the varsity to ensure the chaos and the mismanagement over declaring results in last semester, is not repeated. The judges asked the varsity to spell out if it would be using the OMS and how it propose to go about with it in this semester.

Also Read: Mumbai University improves entire online assessment for winter exams

During the course of hearing, the judges were informed that the varsity has decided to continue using the system and it would be undertaking remedial measures to avoid the chaos due to the failure of the system.

The judges were however of the view that the university must spell out if it has made any enhancements in the system so that the issues that led to a huge chaos in last exams, is not repeated. The judges accordingly asked the university to file a detailed affidavit spelling out the safeguard measures, if any, for the future examinations. Posting the matter for further hearing on Friday, the judges also asked the university to file an undertaking naming an official, who can be later held responsible for any chaos in future.

The judges were hearing a batch of petitions filed by students as well as teachers, highlighting the apathy of the varsity in declaring results on time. Several teachers had alleged that the university failed to do any proper planning before introducing the OMS, a brainchild of the former vice chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh, who was shown the doors recently.