Bombay High Court asks Maharashtra government to implement speed-governor policy in strict manner

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday voiced concern over the rise in road accidents and accordingly directed the Maharashtra government to ensure the speed governors policy is implemented in letter and spirit, especially by the taxis and transport vehicles plying in Mumbai. The HC has also asked the government to make awareness about the importance of speed governors.

A division bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai also directed the government to clarify if it has any mechanism to physically verify if a speed governor has been installed on a vehicle or not. This comes after the judges were informed that the government has failed to keep tabs on the implementation of speed governors policy. The judges were informed that several manufacturing companies deliberately install these devices in a wrong manner. The judges were also informed of the fact that in some cases the companies have not installed approved speed governors.

Having heard the submissions, Justice Patil said, “Going by the contentions of the petitioner, it becomes necessary to ascertain if the government has a mechanism in place to physically verify the presence of the devices in a given vehicle. This becomes important because there are chances the RTO officials would allow a vehicle to ply on the road merely by relying on the certificate issued by the manufacturer.”

“This is a serious issue and this policy is important for the public at large. We therefore believe that the policy must be implemented in its true sense, especially by taxis and transport vehicles plying in the city,” Justice Patil observed further. The judges accordingly directed the government to place on record the data of cases wherein the speed governor devices were reported to be fabricated. “Because there are chances that an owner might tamper with the device since s/he would not like to drive slow,” Justice Patil remarked.

“Also, ensure you give wide publicity for the necessity of installing speed governors by everyone. Apart from this, you can even consider doing random verification drills to check if a vehicle has installed the device or not,” Justice Patil said. The judges have granted two weeks time to the government to file its affidavit.