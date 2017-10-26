Bombay High Court asks Maharashtra government, Mumbai University to provide proper amenities at varsity’s tribunal

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government and the University of Mumbai to take steps for providing basic amenities at a tribunal set up to hear admission and other education-related matters of the varsity and the SNDT College.

The University of Mumbai and SNDT College Tribunal has jurisdiction over the two institutions. A division bench of Justices S M Kemkar and G S Kulkarni recently ordered the competent authority of the government and the university to hold a meeting and initiate steps for implementation of the recommendations made in a June 2017 report submitted by the deputy registrar, legal and research, of the high court.

The deputy registrar’s report listed recommendations on what basic amenities need to be provided to the tribunal and its presiding officer, who is a retired high court judge. “We direct the competent authority of the state government and the competent authority of the university to convene a meeting to decide further action plan in regard to the said report,” the high court said. The bench directed the government and the university to submit a progress report on November 14, when the petition would be heard.