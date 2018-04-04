Bombay High Court asks Maha govt to ensure that identity of all whistleblowers of noise pollution to be kept secret

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday voiced concern over the ‘safety’ of citizens, who come forward and lodge complaints against violations of Noise Pollution Rules in their vicinity. The court has accordingly asked the Maharashtra government to ensure that no information pertaining to complainants is ‘leaked’ to any third party.

A division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Riyaz Chagla pulled up the Mumbai police after they were apprised of an incident wherein a citizen’s information (name and mobile number) was leaked by the authorities to a third person under RTI. The judges were told that the police authorities have been flouting the judgment passed in this context last year. Having heard the submissions, Justice Oka said, “This is a very serious issue and let us clarify that the government is bound to keep the identity of citizens confidential. You cannot disclose the identity of a complainant, given the fact that the atmosphere would be hostile. This can endanger the life of the citizen.”

“We think the Director General of Police must issue a circular instructing his force to ensure that not a single complainant’s identity is disclosed to any third person. Not even the concerned police station must have any information about the complainant who lodges his plaint on the toll-free number,” Justice Oka added.

Additional Government Pleader (AGP) Manish Pabale apprised judges of the fact that the concerned police station will be provided with such information. “This is not correct. If you do not have any mechanism then you must ensure you have one. You just cannot disclose identities to anyone,” Justice Oka remarked. According to the judgment of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Amjad Sayed in PILs pertaining to noise pollution, the police force is bound to keep identities of complainants intact. Meanwhile, the judges were informed that the Maharashtra government has failed to complete the survey for noise mapping, which it proposed to do in 27 cities. The judges, however, adjourned the matter for further hearing till next Wednesday.