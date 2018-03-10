Bombay High Court asks Gram Panchayats & Sabhas to train farmers in usage of pesticides

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday said Gram Panchayats or Gram Sabhas are not meant for discussing elections or political agenda and instead they must only work for the welfare of the public. The HC accordingly directed the Maharashtra government to instruct all local bodies to conduct awareness campaigns informing farmers about the harmful effects of the excess use of pesticides and other fertilizers.

A division bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) pertaining to the adulteration of food and also of pesticides. The PIL also highlighted the sorry state of affairs of the poultry farms operating in Maharashtra.

The judges were informed about the recent incident which recorded death of nearly 20 farmers due to excessive use of pesticides. Having heard the submissions, Justice Patil said, “If the farmers are not trained to use these pesticides why has there been no awareness campaign yet? What are the Gram Panchayats and Sabhas doing?”

“These (Panchayats and Sabhas) are not meant to discuss only political and election agenda instead we believe they must work only for the welfare of the public. Instruct all these local bodies to conduct awareness campaigns and impart training to farmers as to how to handle the fertilizers and in what amount,” Justice Patil said.

During the course of hearing the government counsel tendered a sheet which stated what steps it has undertaken to ensure proper functioning of poultry farms.

After perusing the document, Justice Patil pulled up the government saying, “This is a typical clerical document. We want you to come out of all this and work to enhance the ground condition.”

“We are shocked to note there is no regulatory control over the poultry farms in the State. There is no check on the conditions of the chickens. It is further shocking to note there is no system in place to check if the birds are administered probiotics exceeding the permissible limits. This is certainly not the right way to work,” Justice Patil added.

Posting the matter for further hearing on Monday, the judges have directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to clarify if it has powers to conduct random checks in shops (selling chicken) and collect samples to ascertain if the birds are administered probiotics.