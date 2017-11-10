Bombay High Court asks civic bodies to be secular stand dealing with illegal pandals during festivals

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday left civic bodies across Maharashtra red-faced by asking them to take a “secular” stand for not taking action against illegal pandals during festivals. The HC also clarified it is not at all against celebration of festivals.

A division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Anil Menon was surprised to hear the advocate appearing for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), who said the court’s orders were seen as an attempt to stop the festivals.

The judges were hearing a batch of petitions wherein the civic bodies had to report compliance to the orders passed in October last year. It may be noted the division bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Amjad Sayed had asked the civic bodies to initiate action against pandals put up illegally during festivals. The HC had then also asked the authorities to ensure not a single pandal is put up without prior permission.

Having heard the contentions of the civic authorities, Justice Oka said, “We never asked anyone to stop celebrating the festivals or have never intended to put a stop on celebrations. We only want people to celebrate the festival within the four walls of law.”

“The contention as raised cannot be accepted since we do not expect the civic bodies to go by the public sentiments. We want you (civic bodies) to take a secular stand. You must work as per the principle of secularism and initiate action against the offenders. Still, if you think, there can be a law and order situation, you are at liberty to seek police protection,” Justice Oka said.

It may be recalled the judges had in last week issued show cause notices to the municipal commissioners of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli. The judges have asked these civic chiefs to spell out as to why they should not be prosecuted under the contempt of court Act. Earlier, the judges had also warned of imprisoning at least one civic chief to ensure their orders on illegal pandals are complied with.

The court said that if the civic body feels there would be a law and order situation during demolition of the illegal pandals, it can take the help of police. The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions on strict implementation of noise pollution rules and regulations and action against illegal pandals erected during public speeches and festivals.

Taking a stern view of the “inaction” against the illegal pandals set up during Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri, the high court had last week issued show cause notices to the commissioners civic bodies of Greater Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivli, asking them to explain why contempt action should not be initiated against them. The court will hear the matter further on November 30.