Bombay High Court asks Centre to clarify stand on ‘speed governors’

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Union government to file an affidavit and clarify its stand over the issue of installing ‘speed governors’ in vehicles. The HC has asked the government to spell out if the dates for implementation of this decision can be deferred. A division bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Makarand Karnik heard a batch of petitions moved by city’s taxi union and bus union.

The unions have challenged the Union government’s decision of mandating installation of speed governors in vehicles, a bid to cut down the rise in accidents due to speeding vehicles. The government had exempted four-wheelers that ferry less than eight persons, from fitting the speed governing device. However, the exemption was struck down by the Karnataka High Court, after which the Union government withdrew its exemption.

These unions have now relied on this action of the government contending that since the exemption was withdrawn, then the authorities could have considered deferring the deadline for implementing the decision. The unions have also highlighted the unavailability of speed governors in the market and have accordingly sought deferment in implementing the policy decision.

According to Union government’s advocate Rajshekhar Govilkar, “The judges have asked us to clarify our stand on this issue. Especially in regard to the contention of the unions that several vehicles are fit to ply on roads but still they cannot comply with the decision since there is no availability of the speed governors in the market.” “This is one of the major aspects which the petitioners have highlighted before the court. Accordingly, the Union government has been asked to filed an affidavit in this regard within a period of two weeks,” Govilkar added.