Bombay High Court asks Caste Scrutiny Committee to pay Rs 1 lakh fine to SC/ST students

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently took a note of the “harassment and ill treatment” meted out to the students of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) under the garb of validating their claims of belonging to a reserved category. The HC also took into account the “hurdles” faced by students of the SC/ST categories, who are made to wait by the Caste Scrutiny Committees, which resultantly delays the admission process.

A divsion bench of Justices Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Bharati Dangre came down heavily on the Scrutiny Committee of Thane district for compelling Narayan Khairnar to move the HC seeking validation of his claims of belonging to Thakur caste under the ST category. The bench not only slammed the officials but also directed three of them to cough up a fine of Rs. One lakh, together, to be paid to Khairnar. Justice Dharmadhikari in his orders said, “The Committee does not realize that the students from the SC/ST have a caste certificate but have to comply with the statutory condition of obtaining a certificate of validity so as to enable him/her to secure admission, pass through several obstacles and hurdles. Moreover, the validity certificates are not granted for months together for the scrutiny and verification is never completed before the admission process.”

The judges further said that despite several orders of the HC the Committee continues pass such orders, compelling students to move HC. “Day-in-and-day-out such orders are being passed by the Committee. We find that the harassment and ill treatment to such students, continues and it must be noted that not every tribal can afford to approach this Court,” Justice Dharmadhikari said.

Justice Dharmadhikari further said, “In the circumstances, we impose costs of Rs. One lakh, payable to Khairnar and this amount shall be apportioned between three members of the Committee.” According to Khairnar’s case, he had a caste certificate and the validation of his father and uncle’s claims were pending before the Committee. Subsequently, with the orders of the bench, the Committee members brought a validity certificate to the courtroom, within one hour.