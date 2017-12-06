Bombay High Court allows 13-year-old rape victim to abort her 26-weeks pregnancy

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted permission to a 13-year-old minor rape victim to abort her 26-weeks pregnancy. The HC granted her the permission after considering the recommendations of the medical board, which stated the child, if born would suffer from life-long neurobiological complications.

A division bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Girish Kulkarni said, “After perusing the medical board’s report and considering the fundamental rights of the petitioner (victim girl), we think the petition must be allowed. Accordingly, the petitioner is allowed to abort her pregnancy.

The judges were petitioned by the girl’s father claiming his daughter was raped multiple times by her cousin. The father urged the court to grant permission to terminate her pregnancy since she was was incapable of continuing with the pregnancy and then delivering the child. The father also highlighted the ‘agony’ the girl would be forced to undergo, if disallowed to abort her foetus. It may be noted the judges had in last week directed the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital to set up a team of medical experts and examine the girl.