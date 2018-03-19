Bombay High Court: Wife not preparing food, avoiding husband isn’t cruelty

Mumbai: In a significant ruling, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently held that general allegations like wife not preparing food for the husband or not opening the door on his return to home, would not amount to cruelty. The HC has also held the allegations like wife often visiting parent’s house and avoiding the husband, would not come under the purview of cruelty.

A division bench of Justice Sambhaji Shinde and Justice Sopan Gavhane ruled, “A decree of divorce on the ground of cruelty cannot be granted on the basis of general allegations levelled by the husband against the wife, without clearly mentioning the manner in which the wife has ill-treated him.”

“General allegations that the wife used to avoid the husband and his family members and that she used to often visit her parental house and was not preparing food for the husband, was not opening the door of the house after his return to home, cannot constitute cruelty,” the judges ruled.

The judges were hearing an appeal filed by Vishnu Yadav (42) challenging the orders of a Family Court issued in July 2004, denying him a divorce on the ground of cruelty.

Yadav who got married in March 2000 had cited several grounds of ‘cruelty’ meted out to him by his wife, who was a working lady. He claimed that within 15-days of their marriage the wife had started ill-treating him and often threatened with committing suicide. He also claimed that his wife, being the only child of her parents, was ‘egoistic’ and would often insult him despite she being unable to conceive. Another ground which he made was that the wife was proud of her job and refused to share her salary with him.

On the other hand, the wife denied all the allegations and instead brought on record the fact that Yadav had an illicit relationship with some other woman and also had a child with her.

Having heard the contentions and considering the evidence adduced by both the parties, the judges noted that Yadav had filed another divorce plea before the present one and that the same was withdrawn post a settlement in the parties.

The judges said, “We are of the opinion that bald allegations like the ones made by the appellant-husband cannot be believed and it is in this respect, we hold that the Family Court has rightly observed that he cannot take any benefit of the earlier complaints and petitions filed by him.”

“We find that the husband has not established that the wife had treated him with cruelty. The Family Court has rightly concluded that the husband has alleged cruelty twice but has miserably failed to prove it. Thus, we are of the opinion that the husband is not entitled to a decree of divorce on such grounds of cruelty,” the judges added.