Bombay HC tells MCGM to regularise promotions of 12 X-ray technicians

Mumbai, The Bombay High Court has asked the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to consider regularising promotions of 12 X-ray technicians working in King Edward Municipal (KEM) hospital in the city.

Sunil Shinde and 11 other technicians had filed a petition in the high court contending that they were appointed

as adhoc X-ray Assistants in 1986 in the same hospital.

In due course of time, they were promoted as X-ray technicians and are currently discharging duties in the same

post since a long time. However, their promotion has not been regularised and they are still in the posts of X-ray

assistants and not technicians, said their counsel Rajesh Vanzara of S K Legal Associates.

Vanzara argued that the MCGM had decided on October 6, 2008, to promote the petitioners as X-ray technicians. He

said that the petitioners had made a representation to MCGM on November 24, 2014, to regularise their promotion.

A bench of Justices Anoop Mohota and G S Kulkarni has asked the civic body to consider the representation made by

the petitioners for promoting them in the post of X-ray technician.