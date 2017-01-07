Bombay: HC summons DCP to know steps taken to end escort services

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court today directed the Deputy Commissioner of the social service branch of Mumbai police to appear before it and explain steps taken to put an end to escort services in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a PIL by city resident Ali Siddiqui claiming that several escort services and websites are operating in the city and police is not taking any action despite being aware about it.

The court observed that the petition raises importantissues that affect the society at large and said it was the police’s mandate to provide a clean and peaceful society to the citizens.

Public Prosecutor Purnima Kantharia informed the court that action was being taken periodically by police and social service branch against these sites but everytime a site is closed the next day a new site starts operating.

The court got irked with this response and said, “Youcannot talk like a common man. You are the authority responsible to put an end to this.” The court directed the DCP of social service branch to appear before it on January 9 when it would hear the petition further.