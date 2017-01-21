Bombay HC pulls up CBI in Dabholkar case

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) after being informed that the United Kingdom (UK) government has refused to examine the bullet samples sent by the agency for forensic tests.

The CBI had sent the shells of the bullets recovered from the spots where activists Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and MM Kalburgi were killed. The central agency had proposed a theory that all the three people were shot by the same pistol and had accordingly sent the samples to UK-based Scotland Yard laboratory.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh appearing for the CBI told the division bench headed by Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari that the UK government has now refused to help the agency citing absence of a “mutual agreement” between both the countries. He said, “The UK government has written to us that they cannot examine the bullet samples as there is no legal bond between UK and India for sharing data.”

Irked by the submissions, Justice Dharmadhikari said, “We had granted several adjournments to you (CBI) only on your submissions that the ballistic report would be soon obtained but now we are surprised by your stand. We disapprove the manner in which you are investigating this case and also the manner in which the officers of CBI instruct the ASG Singh.”

“Considerable time and energy, especially of this court has been wasted by the CBI team. All we can say is that we are ‘unhappy’ by the manner in which the investiga-tion is going on. We expect some results and so we directed the Joint Director of CBI to continue monitoring

this case,” Justice Dharmadhikari added.

During the course of hearing, ASG Singh furnished a report in a sealed envelope that contained the ballistic report obtained from the Gujarat-based Ahemadabad Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). He told the bench that after the UK government denied examining, the CBI had sent samples to Ahemadabad FSL.

After perusing the reports, the bench said that the content of this report should not be divulged to anyone and especially the media. This came in response to the submission of advocate Abhay Nevgi who appeared for the families of Dabholkar and Pansare. He told the bench that every report in this case is first given to the media.

Meanwhile, senior counsel Ashok Mundargi appearing for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted a progress report in the murder case of Pansare.

He told the bench that the SIT

has filed a chargesheet in this case and would soon be arresting the absconding accused. He also told the bench that if need be, the SIT would take help from the National Investigations Agency (NIA), which is investigating the Goa bomb blasts case. He also sought eight weeks time for completing the probe.

After hearing the submissions, Justice Dharmadhikari expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of progress in both the cases and posted the matter for further hearing on March 20.