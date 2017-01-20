Bombay HC okays auction of Vijay Mallya’s plane

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Service Tax Department to complete the auction process of the private luxury airbus of former liquor baron Vijay Mallya. The HC also granted a total of 10 weeks time to the department for completing the auction.

The direction came from a division bench headed over by Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari while hearing a notice of motion moved by the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) seeking parking charges of nearly Rs 3.5 crores, as the private jet is parked in one of the hangars in city’s airport.

The Department had conducted an auction to sell Mallya’s jet in order to recover some chunk of the Rs 500 crore dues. The Department had confiscated Mallya’s private Airbus 319 in December 2013, and the same is still parked in the hangar near Kalina, Mumbai.

Earlier the bench had directed the department to ‘expedite’ the process of selling Mallya’s private aircraft. The bench had asked the department to revaluate the airbus’ market value. The bench had also asked the department, to make use of all the available machineries to re-auction the said aircraft and suggested it not to waste time in looking for a new agency for conducting the auction.

On Thursday the counsel appearing for the department submitted the revaluation of the airbus in a sealed envelope.

After perusing the revaluation, the bench directed the department to complete the auction of the airbus within a period of 10 weeks.