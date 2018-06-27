Bombay HC: Don’t interfere in functioning of agencies like ED, CBI and RBI

Mumbai: One of the most common allegations levelled against the Union government since it assumed office in 2014 is that it is using statutory institutions to settle ‘political’ scores. The allegations were recently voiced before the Bombay High Court by the New Delhi Television (NDTV) news channel. The channel, accused of violating provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, (FEMA), claimed that agencies like Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were being used by the government only to harass the channel.

The HC, having considered the channel’s contentions, took a jibe at political parties in general and asked them to maintain autonomy of statutory institutions like the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), RBI, ED etc.

A division bench of Justices Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Bharati Dangre said, “We are concerned in this petition with the actions of RBI and ED, both of whom refer to criminal proceedings by CBI. Those in charge of their affairs and those in power giving them directions ought to realise that nothing will be achieved if the foundation and base of these institutions is shaken and if they allegedly obey every command of the political masters.”

“The political parties and outfits in power, in opposition ought to know that just as defence forces, police and the judiciary, it is important that these institutions do not betray public trust and confidence. Such institutions (RBI, CBI and ED) are looked upon as guardians of citizens’ rights, then, it is time that those in power and opposition realise that they should not act in a manner which gives the public at large an impression that these vital institutions are but puppets in hands of politicians,” Justice Dharmadhikari observed in his order.

The observations were made while hearing a plea filed by NDTV challenging the action of the RBI, which allegedly refused to guide the news channel in the alleged FEMA violations case. “If such high functionaries surrender their authority, power and jurisdiction and act as per the dictates of the political bosses, then, the rule of law is a casualty,” the news channel’s counsel Janak Dwarkadas, had submitted.

Taking a note of the submissions, Justice Dharmadhikari said, “It is unfortunate that we have to note such submissions against these institutions, which protect our constitutional framework. These agencies (RBI) are also the pillars of our democracy. The earlier we realise that in their meaningful existence lies our safety and of our legal rights the better it would be. We pray we do not have to observe anything like this and everybody will leave out these institutions from unnecessary attacks, uncalled for criticism and do not try to overpower or overreach them.”

The judges accordingly disposed of the plea directing RBI to provide guidance to NDTV channel to deal with the FEMA violations case.