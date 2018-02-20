Bombay HC directs Maharashtra govt to form SAB regarding Disabilities Act

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to take immediate steps for constituting the State Advisory Board (SAB) for effective implementation of provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. A division bench of justices N H Patil and N W Sambre directed the government to file a report by March 16 on what progress it has made on the issue.

It was hearing a PIL by NGOs ‘All India Handicapped’ and ‘Rashtriya Apang Vikas Mahasangh’ on the issue of providing facilities and amenities to the differently-abled persons.

The petitioners’ lawyers informed the bench last week that the Supreme Court had in December 2017 directed all state governments and Union territories to immediately set up advisory board within three months. However, the Maharashtra government has till date not complied with the apex court order, the high court was told.

Additional government pleader G W Mattos told the HC that the state government has taken necessary steps towards finalisation of the scheme and that various ministries are involved in getting information for framing the scheme. “We direct the State to take urgent necessary steps to constitute the State Advisory Board within six weeks,” the court said. The bench has posted the petitions for further hearing on March 16 by when the government will have to file a report on the progress it has made.