Bombay HC: conduct a scientific study for enhancing the conditions of prisons

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to conduct a scientific study for enhancing the conditions of the prisons across the state. The HC asked the government to conduct this study for setting up model prisons in the state.

The suggestion came from a division bench presided over by Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Amjad Sayed while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) which highlighted the poor conditions of the prisons in Maharashtra.

The bench asked the government to consider the rise in the number of undertrials and accordingly come up with a probable requirement of the size of prisons in the near future. The bench emphasized on the need of a scientific study as it was of the view that the study can help the government to come up with ‘model and modern’ prisons in the state.

The bench said, “Have you (government) conducted any study on the number of the prisons in the state in ratio with the undertrials? Are you aware about the space which would be required for prisons in the next decade?”

The bench further said, “If you have not carried such a study, then it is high time you must initiate it else we would pass an order and ask you to conduct a scientific study.”

The bench also suggested the government to constitute a Committee, which can conduct this study and forward their findings to the government.

“If need be, you can constitute a committee of some retired senior police officials. You can also include some members of the Tata Institute of Socials Sciences (TISS), as they are always doing some or the other research,” the bench said.

Posting the matter on January 23, the bench has asked the government to come up with some decision on this issue.