Bombay HC asks govt if it would remove security of VIPs & use them as escorts for undertrials

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government to clarify if it can consider removing security provided to the VIPs and deploy the personnel for escorting undertrials to courts. The HC even noted the fact that video conferencing violates the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which stipulates producing of an under-trial before the court.

A division bench of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Justice Bharati Dangre said, “These petitions are pending for nearly seven years now. We intend to dispose of these matters but before that we want to know from the government as to what measures it has undertaken to address the issue of lack of police personnel in escorting under-trials to courts.”

“We want the government to clarify its stand if it would consider removing security provided to the VIPs and use the same as escort parties for under-trials, as the Amicus Curiae suggests, this would address the primary issue,” the judges said while noting the suggestions put forth by advocate Niteen Pradhan, the Amicus Curiae in the case.

The remarks came in response to the suggestion of Pradhan, who informed the judges of the casual approach of the police machinery, which used video conferencing as an alternative. He told the judges the police used this technique in most of the cases due to which the instances of producing an inmate before a court have reduced drastically.

The judges were hearing a batch of Criminal Public Interest Litigations (CRPILs), the prime one of which was filed by an inmate of a prison, who had written a letter complaining the court of the attitude of the prison authorities. In his letter, the inmate claimed the jail authorities cited staff crunch for not producing him before the court.

Posting the matter for further hearing on March 14, the judges directed the government to file an affidavit spelling out its stand on removing security of VIPs and deploying them as escorts for under-trials.