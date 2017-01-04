Bombay HC asks Centre to decide on sealing of health products

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed the Centre to treat a petition seeking mandatory sealing of health care products and consumer durables as if it was a representation made to it and take appropriate decision expeditiously, preferably within six months.

The direction was issued recently by a division bench headed by Justice Shantunu Kemkar which was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Gitanjali Dutta.

However, the bench made it clear that it was not commenting upon the merits of the petition.

The PIL demanded that cosmetic goods, personal hygiene products, skin and hair care creams and lotions should be sold only in sealed packets or containers.

Dutta contended that at present such products are often sold without being sealed and it results in contamination or adulteration.

Dutta added that some products in this category, such as a hair oil company’s miniature bottles, come sealed and are available at a reasonable price of below Rs 15, so other manufacturers should have no problem emulating the example.