Bombay HC grants relief to Thane Municipal Corporation over new construction

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday said that by not complying with solid waste management rules, state authorities undermined the citizens’ fundamental right to live in a pollution-free environment.

The court made the observation while hearing a petition filed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) seeking an extension to a deadline previously imposed by the HC for complying with the central Management of Solid Waste (MSW) Rules. The civic body had missed the December 2016 deadline and had sought an extension till October 2019.

“Non-compliance of solid waste management rules by state authorities adversely affects the environment and thus, infringes upon the citizens’ fundamental right to live in a pollution-free environment,” a bench of justices A S Oka and R I Chagla said.

The bench extended the deadline till January 1, 2019, but warned that if the civic body failed to comply with the directions by that time, then new private constructions will not be permitted across Thane. During the earlier hearing, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had stated in an affidavit that while 800 metric tonne of solid waste was generated in Thane every day, just about 72 metric tonnes of such waste was scientifically treated before disposal.