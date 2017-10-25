Free Press Journal
Bollywood dreams nixed: 2 teen sisters who ran away from Delhi rescued by Kalyan RPF

Bollywood dreams nixed: 2 teen sisters who ran away from Delhi rescued by Kalyan RPF

— By Staff Reporter | Oct 25, 2017 07:45 am
Mumbai: The two teenage girls who ran away from home to try their luck in Bollywood. But in true filmi style their tinsel town dreams were dashed after the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Kalyan rescued the duo.

The sisters had run away from home in Delhi on October 22. The distraught mother took to social media seeking help locating her runaway daughters. Her tweet addressed to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal got the much desired response. The minister asked the RPF to investigate the case, after which RPF Kalyan sprang into action.

Laxmi Anuragi tweeted to the minister saying the two sisters had been convinced by some illegal elements from Mumbai to go there. She said they had disappeared from Jhansi railway station. “Request you to save them from the unethical cartel involved in illegal works in Mumbai area.” She tweeted it with the copies of their photographs and their Aadhar card numbers. The two teens had fled from their residence in Delhi and boarded a Lucknow-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express train from Jhansi station on October 22.


At least three teams of RPF Kalyan were formed in response to Anuragi’s tweet. “We conducted checks in all the long distance trains arriving in the city from the north. Before the two girls could alight at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a team of RPF officials spotted them inside the general compartment of the express train as it reached Kalyan station,” said the official.

During interrogation, the girls claimed that they aspired to become actresses. “The family members had overheard them talking to each other of their plans. The family never believed they would flee from their residence to pursue their luck,” said the official. After the RPF team tracked them, they contacted the family who reached Kalyan the next day. The girls were handed over to the family who have taken them back home.

