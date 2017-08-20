Bollywood beauties Aditi, Illeana, Tapsee end the Lakmé Fashion Week on a glamorous note

As Shakespeare says, “All’s well that ends well”… And truly the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 ended on a rather glamorous note as designers rocked their creativity on the ramp. With Bollywood divas getting dolled up as showstoppers, this season was surely decked with the best couture that fashion could offer.

The words glitz and glamour are synonymous with every Arpita Mehta’s collection. She unveiled her ‘Midnight Muse’ sensuous but festive line that will thrill the Red Carpet Queens. The fabrics on Arpita’s favoured list were silk, chiffon, Tabi silk and georgette that were moulded into the most gorgeous, feminine silhouettes.

Bollywood’s glamorous, statuesque; star Kriti Sanon looked regal as she glided down in an ornate bralet and lehenga with enticing ruffled long trails to close the show.

Ridhi Mehra Sekhri’s label ‘Ridhi Mehra’ is renowned for its minimalistic, understated designs, colours, and fine embroidery for demi couture.

Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora made a show stopping entry in sheer, red, tulle, jumpsuit lavishly covered with tassels and a seductive long trail with beaded fringing.

Fashion took a serene and divine turn when Vineet Kataria and Rahul Arya unveiled their collection ‘Sukhavati’ under their Vineet Rahul label. Inspired by the land where nature blooms, where the Earth and heaven come together for a gentle story in the land of Buddha, the designing duo wove an apt collection. With superb handmade raw silk, tussar silk, cotton, along with the beauty of fragile Chanderi, the collection came alive on the ramp in its splendorous forms.

Hyderabad based designer Shriya Bhupal emerged as a young successful couturier in a short period of time because of her eye for skill and technicality. The designer translated the passion for art and nature through highly distinguished pieces that were carefully crafted and displayed. The collection ‘Vignette Vista’ from her label ‘Shriya Som’, narrated a tale of wilderness with elegance that was suave, which was clearly visible in the detailed presentation. Strong silhouettes adorned the fragile embroidery in multiple patterns and techniques that depicted a unique balance of comfort with style.

Bollywood actress Diana Penty looked radiantly stunning as she strutted down the ramp in a structured, ball-room worthy, floral, ivory gown with intricate detail.

A Sonaakshi Raaj Collection spells ultra-glam looks on the ramp and the designer’s latest offering ‘Skin’ was just that.

The show opened with Indian singer and multi-instrumentalist Raghav Sachar who performed some foot-tapping songs and grooved around the models with music that elevated the mood on the runway with soulful trumpet melodies.

Showstopper Pooja Hegde, glamorous Bollywood star walked the ramp in an embellished gold jumpsuit with a trail, looking like an absolute diva while doing it.

‘Aiyana’ (ever blooming) presented by Amoh by Jade was their take on reviving the cult fashion of the 60’s and 70’s eras, with a rather inventive approach in terms of construction and presentation. Pop- culture, youth icon, Ananya Birla took the stage, while sporting a look from the collection and performed her hit number ‘Meant to Be’ alongside the models and received the loudest cheer from the crowd.

Bollywood debutant Nidhi Agerwal of ‘Munna Michael’ fame opened the show in a powder blue lehenga with a backless cropped blouse and pleasantly surprised the audience.

A Narendra Kumar show has always been something quite out of the ordinary, as the designer has pushed his creativity to the ultimate limits. In the past, his models have appeared gagged on the ramp, marched between lines of guards, or glided to the words of a love

letter. This time around, Narendra turned a moving emotional movie of love and family into a visual/audio fashion showcase on the ramp, where he featured a wardrobe for the members of the bridal entourage.

The USP of Divya Reddy’s collection was the fabric, which had a great fashion story. The Kolam tribe in the Kawal forest collected the cocoons after the flight of the butterflies. These were turned into exquisite silk, spun by using double spun technique, where the broken strands are double spun and stuck together to create strong silk yarn with a slubby nature called Madhepur Tussar.

In true show stopper fashion, the critically acclaimed actress, Tapsee Pannu wore the hottest shade of pink and broke the monotony of the muted tones of green and salmon pink. Wearing a stunning floor-length, long-sleeved, intricately, embellished jacket over a

sheer delicately embroidered piece, her outfit was a definite trendsetter for women who want to make their mark in the crowd and look glamorous.

Jayanti Reddy known for her glamorous, ethnic, fusion, formal wear created a gorgeous collection for the festive season. Inspired by the colours and fashion of the Byzantine period, which was seen during the Roman Empire, Jayanti brought the razzle-dazzle of the

past onto the catwalk.

The show ended with talented Bollywood actor, Aditi Rao Hydari, who looked like a Byzantine period princess in a black full-flared lehenga, maxi Anarkali style jacket, soft gold bandeau blouse and dupatta – all embroidered in golden hues.

Nancy Luharuwalla’s label ‘De Belle’ presented an exciting and innovative but totally wearable women’s wear collection “Allure By De Belle”. Inspired from an early era of 1950’s, the line aimed at making the woman of today as beautiful as she envisaged it. Blending western and Indian designs with textile fabrics were a range of silhouettes with tenderness and softness in them to make them look

glamorous.

The gorgeous Bollywood actor, Illeana D’Cruz graced the ramp in a black off- shoulder, full-flared dress with floor-kissing sleeves. Bold floral motifs mesmerizingly added the right touches of glamour.

Kusum and Karishma Luharuwal for their label Faabiiana presented a mélange of unconventional textiles with their collection “DESERT ROSE”. Bringing the glow in the dark elements, the silhouettes were inspired by moody, moonlit florals mesmerizingly blended with hues of ash rose and blush to show the lighter side of the day. Enjoying this concept of the beautiful changes of day and night, this line was an interesting amalgamation of offerings.

The lovely Dia Mirza left the audience in awe when she walked the ramp in a fully embroidered deep ‘V’ neck, floor-length Chikankari jacket and ghaghra with perfect Gota work.

Hardika Gulati presented a line of silhouettes with high-octane creativity that will set the look for the coming season with its mystical yet dramatic appeal. Inspired by mythological characters, specifically the human traits of love, courage, valour, righteousness, hatred, revenge and violence, the collection, focused on “Sita” and “Draupadi” renowned as the icons of Indian womanhood.

Gorgeous Kiara Advani from the blockbuster film ‘M S Dhoni’, wore a black fitted dress with a layered, textured and structured bodice. The floor – length cape sleeves were a perfect addition to this fierce yet mesmerizingly appealing silhouette.

Ruchi Roongta and Rashi Agarwal for their label ‘Ruceru’ offered a collection “The Fallen Leaves” that was flamboyant yet eccentric.

Taking inspiration from nature the line created a mood of chaotic silence that connected to the spirit of womanhood.

The classy Bollywood actor from the hit movie ‘Toilet’ Bhumi Pednekar graced the ramp in a red floral, embroidered Ghaghra. The merger of the sleeve with the bodice and honey combed embroidery along the hem, complemented the ensemble.

Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4

Story compiled by inputs from Oshin Fernandes