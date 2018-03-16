Board Exams: Maharashtra govt to create awareness about consequences of cheating

Mumbai: Due to repeated cases of cheating in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations, the state board has decided to create awareness about consequences of such acts among all schools and junior colleges. Students through faculty will be informed they will be debarred from appearing for board examination for five years if found guilty.

This move has come as there have been over 15 cases of copying in HSC examination till now. In all of these cases, students were caught copying using paper chits, study material and images of answers in their mobile phones. In addition, there have been two paper leaks where the question paper was circulated on WhatsApp after the examination began.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to conduct sessions for teachers, principals and students inorder to avoid any cheating cases in next board examination. Subhash Borse, in-charge Secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “We will inform them about the seriousness of the consequences of cheating in board examination. Despite strict rules, students are indulging in acts of copying because they are not aware of the consequences and how a minor mistake can jeopardise their entire career.”

This year, the state board strictly prohibited Mobile phones in examination centres. Also, security checks were tightened to avoid any malpractices. A teacher said, “We are unable to figure out why and how students are copying in examination. Both HSC and SSC examination marks an important stepping stone in their career and students should not take any risks.”

Students will be debarred from appearing for board examination for next three to five years if found guilty of cheating. “Based on the inquiry report of the search committee appointed to check these copy cases students who are found guilty will be detained and will not be allowed to appear for next five years.

Though students are currently allowed to appear for their ongoing examination strict action will be taken against them based on the report,” Borse added. The board has initiated a search committee to investigate these cases of cheating.