BMS paper leak: Seven arrested students were allowed to appear for examination

Mumbai: Seven students who have been arrested in the paper leak case of the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) course of the Mumbai University (MU) were allowed to appear for their examination on Monday. The Mumbai University claimed these students have the right to appear for the semester examination because they are suspects and not accused yet.

The MU aims to wait for the police report which will decide the fate of these students. But till then it does not want the students to miss out on the opportunity to appear for their examination. These students were taken into custody by Amboli police for their involvement in the paper leak of third semester examination of the 2nd year of the BMS course.

These students were allowed to appear for the examination scheduled from 11 am to 1:30 pm on Monday morning and were then taken to the Metropolitan magistrate court at Andheri. All the 13 arrested in the case, including prime accused Kalpesh Bagul, have been bail by the court.

The university has also set up a committee to probe this matter. A senior official of MU said, “We will take necessary action against the students based on the police report. The students were taken into custody on prima facie as suspects but not as accused. They have the right to appear for the examination because if they are proven innocent then we do not want them to miss out on the examination.”