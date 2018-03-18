BMC’s monsoon mission: Reduce frequent flooding spots in city

Mumbai : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) has set a target to reduce the frequent flooding spots of Mumbai including Hindmata, Andheri Subway, Khar west, Bandra east and others.

Across Mumbai there are total 146 identified flooding spots out of which almost 55 spots are likely to be reduced or will be removed completely out of the map by the BMC.

Vijay Singhal, the Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) has remarked that they have taken up micro projects in hand, and after marathon meeting and constant hammering at ward level the set target will be completed.

“Though the work which have been undertaken will take time to complete and would not provide relief this monsoon itself, but Mumbaikars will get major relief in coming years. Like for example we have undertaken Hindmata flooding area pipeline work which will help us to reduce atleast 30 to 40 per cent of flooding over there by this year itself. Some more measures will be adopted to remove the frequent flooding over there,” said AMC Singhal.

Similarly at Andheri Subway BMC wants to construct a boxdrain. “However, the proposed project wanted part of work to be carried out beneath the passing railway track but the Western Railway authorities objected. Now with the alternative of alignment, the work will be carried out. It will add additional burden to the project cost, but will resolve the flooding issue,” added Singhal.

It seems the civic body has realized that the biggest problem of Mumbai are its low lying areas and the annual problem of flooding during monsoon in that areas. Therefore, they has taken up the work more seriously, with planning and regular meeting with different authorities, the projects have been kickstarted.

Along with nullah widening and box drain construction. The BMC also to cover nullahs on an experimental basis. Usually it has been observed that due to littering, plastic and other non degradable items get accumulated in the nullahs. Therefore, during heavy rainfall the nullah water overflows the on roads. To avoid this BMC will be covering the Charcop Pancholiya nullah and Asha Nagar nullah of Kandivali east on experimental basis.

Meanwhile, civic chief Ajoy Mehta has also for first time has set aside separate budget provision of Rs 53.71 crore for the year 2018 so as to deal with 55 flooding spots on priority.