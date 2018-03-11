BMC writes to PWD, MMRDA to ensure culverts are cleaned

Mumbai : The Storm Water and Drain (SWD) management department of the civic body ahead of monsoon has written to Public Work Department (PWD)and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), to ensure the culverts are cleaned. The civic officer from SWD said, “The culverts falling under the Western Express Highway (WEH) maintained by MMRDA and Eastern Express Highway (EEH) maintained by PWD, the civic body has written to the two state government authorities asking them to ensure the culverts in these places are cleaned well in time.”

Over the years it has been seen that garbage stuck in these nallahs leads to water logging making smooth traffic movement difficult. Moreover, the motorist suffer due to it as they are forced to spend hours at just one place.

Kurla, known as one of the Mumbai’s chronic flooding spot in central suburb, where every year waterlogging takes place the local Congress party corporator Ashraf Azmi remarked like BMC gears up before monsoon, similarly other authorities like railway,MMRDA and PWD should become responsible. “BMC is blamed for every thing. Therefore, keeping in mind people convenience the authorities should work diligently. Then only Mumbaikars’ can get some relief during rainy season.” said Azmi.

While this year BMC will be spending approximately Rs 56.82 crore on western and eastern region on de-silting of nullahs. Rs 41.36 crore will be spend on western region nullahs which includes all small, big and road side nullahs, and Rs 15.46 crore will be spend on big nullahs at Eastern region. In addition, on Mithi River de-silting work between Kurla to Filterpada BMC to spend Rs 3.62 crore and from BKC uptill CST bridge Rs 4.9 will be spend.