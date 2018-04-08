BMC won’t import cold mix to fill potholes anymore, to save `151 per kg with own production unit at Worli

Mumbai : The Roads Department under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)has decided to produce cold mix at their own asphalt plant of Worli. A proposal of upgradation of the asphalt plant was tabled before the standing committee members on Saturday which received approval after much discussion. Therefore, now in this monsoon itself BMC will have its own cold mix to fill potholes.

According to Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Vijay Singal around 11 tonnes of cold mix is required only in monsoons just to fill potholes. “Therefore, considering huge requirement of the material if it is produced at civic body own asphalt plant it will cost cheaper. Last year BMC procurred the imported cold mix from Israel and Austria at Rs 177 per kg, while now its will cost only Rs 26 to BMC on per kg production. Hence,BMC will save Rs 151 on per kg of mix.” Said Singal.

He added that the requirement of cold mix in every monsoon will also come down eventually. Meanwhile, Corporator like Prabahakar Shinde of Bharatiya Janta Party(BJP) pointed out when BMC is turning all roads into cement concrete will this cold mix is actually needed. However, later he too gave nod for the proposal.

At present in BMC’s Worli asphalt plant there are two batching machines which can produce only hot mix. The civic officer said, “Worli asphalt plant up-gradation is required to produce cold mix. The laboratory test of material which can produce cold mix is done successfully as per the set standard norms. Also, experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay have been involved in assisting the roads department officials for the production of cold mix and plant up-gradation.”