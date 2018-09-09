BMC vows speedy resolution of complaints on bad footpaths in Fort, Colaba, Cuffe Parade
Mumbai : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged south Mumbai residents to send in complaints on uneven footpaths in their areas. Residents of Fort, Colaba and Cuffe Parade can complain to the maintenance department or a civic official from any department and the issue will be addressed as quickly as possible.
Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner, A ward, said that people can complain to any department or civic staff member.
“Every department will inform the maintenance department and they will act on it immediately. Public participation will ensure better quality and pedestrian-friendly footpaths. We have started this initiative and hope to expand their participation in other matters as well,” Dighavkar added.
Apparently, the move was undertaken after a senior citizen was injured when she fell on an uneven footpath. Residents have been complaining to the BMC over the appalling state of the roads and footpaths in the area. They have also been complaining about hawkers hogging pedestrian footpaths, forcing them to walk on roads.