BMC to set up waste composting machines at segregation centres

Mumbai : The Solid Waste Management (SWM) department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited bids for setting up waste composting machines at all segregation centres.

The Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC), Vijay Singhal, said that there are total 38 dry waste segregation centres and after installing these composting machines it will help to reduce the percentage of garbage going to the dumping ground to a larger extent.

He also claimed that after taking over as AMC various initiatives have been started which eventually helped to bring down the waste collection of the city by 7,100 metric tonnes every day which was earlier 7,700 metric tonnes till August, and in just the span of six months.

In addition, it is expected that once all identified bulk generators who produce 100 kg and above of garbage every day start composting their waste, it will reduce the waste collection of Mumbai city further to 5,000 metric tonnes.

Another senior civic officer from the SWM department further stated that the waste composting machines can compost waste between one to five tonnes at a time and it will cost Rs 2.2 lakh to Rs 7 lakh each.

Following the Bombay High Court orders of no more waste to be dumped at Deonar dumping ground as it already reached the set limit, the BMC has come up with different directives to manage the city waste recently which also includes mandatory waste composting to be done by societies, mall, commercial complexes, hospitals who produce 100 kg and above of garbage.

While the officials from the Development Plan (DP) Department added more 18 segregation centres have been reserved across the city under the city’s Development Plan (DP) 2034. The plots will be utilised as waste segregation centres and dry waste management processing centres.