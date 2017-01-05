BMC to provide free Air Ambulance service for emergency in Mumbai

Mumbai: Mumbai will be first city to have an Air Ambulance facility in India. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to give free helicopter service to Mumbaikars.

We can see that when major accident, terror attack or any other disaster takes place, many lives are lost due to lack of infrastructural facility. It is very difficult for a patient to be transported from one place to another due to traffic or any other hindrances.

Recently, At Mahalaxmi station, three fire fighters were injured while removing a bird from cable wire. Due to traffic these officers could not reach the hospital on time, and, as a result lost their lives. When additional municipal commissioner A Kundan and Chief officer P Rahangdale visited to hospital to meet with the fire fighters, they decided to give a better service to injured persons.

This led to a discussion with civic chief Ajoy Mehta, who asked Kundan to make a plan. Kundan gave the particulars of the plan during a discussion on the deceased fire fighters in the civic standing committee’s meeting.

Currently, the helicopter cost is Rs -1.25 lakh per hour for twin- engine helicopter charter flight and a single-engine flight Rs 80,000. In addition the following was agreed upon:

1. Air Ambulance service will be provided only for serious cases, and, injures related to accident victims.

2. The helicopter services will also be used for cases related to organ transport.

3. Air Ambulance service will be free of cost and this facility will be available at selected hospital only.

4. Helicopter landing and take off spots will be looked at mainly at open grounds like Oval Maidan, Bandra end of sea link, BKC grounds and Hospital rooftops.

