BMC to declare Mumbai ‘Open defecation free’ on Salman Khan’s birthday

Couple of weeks ago, BMC decided to collaborate with superstar Salman Khan to make Mumbai open defecation free. The actor was roped in as the face of the campaign which is also an integral part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. And now, BMC has decided to declare the city open defecation free on December 27, the day Salman turns a year older.

Salman Khan decided to do his bit for the drive as he is associated with and has taken it upon himself to renovate as well as rebuild toilets in certain areas of the city as well as provide mobile toilets as charity from Being Human Foundation. As a part of the campaign, Salman has decided to take a step ahead where he will also be making a short film creating awareness about the hazards of open defecation. The said film will be of 2-3 minutes which will be screened for the audience visiting theatres and will also be shared on social media platforms. It will also appeal to people to stop open defecation and use toilets to make the city clean.

Apparently, Salman Khan has been given the script of the film and the actor will kick start the shoot as soon as possible. Talking about their decision of declaring the city open defecation free, Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta added that before declaring it free they will ensure that the city has ample of toilets.

Prior to this, when Salman Khan went to survey loos in Aarey Colony where he found that some of these toilets need renovation and he took the responsibility of rebuilding them for the local residents.