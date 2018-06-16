BMC tells officials: Use Marathi for official work or be penalised 

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Improvement Committee has issued a press note stating that officials who do not adhere to using Marathi as official language in all administrative work and communication could be held for indiscipline and penalised.

The press note mandated the use of Marathi language in the official communication of the administrative work – verbal and written – including signatures. The note issued by Dilip Lande, chairman of the Improvements Committee says, “Since 54 years, this rule has never been followed by the officials, which clearly shows the disregard to the rules set by the authority.” It further stated, “The ones who fail to follow the rules from hereon will be pulled up for indiscipline and severely penalised.” In May too, the BMC officials had ignored the notice which was issued at that time.