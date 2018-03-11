BMC takes strict action on property tax defaulters in plush hsg societies

Assessment and Collection department of civic body seals properties of posh buildings and offices that avoided paying property tax, even after repeated notices were issued,

As per the set target for the financial year 2017-18, BMC assessment and collection department is estimated to collect Rs 5,403 crore as revenue from property tax till March 31, 2018. As the set target date is to be completed in the next twenty days, the officials of the department have started strict action on defaulters.

Mumbai : The property tax assessment and collection department of the civic body started strict action on property tax defaulters. According to officials even after repeated notices issued to defaulters those who failed to pay the pending property tax, action of sealing properties of various well known and posh buildings have been started. From March onwards, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed a total of seven major properties which are situated at posh localities like Nepean Sea Road of South Mumbai, Bandra west, Khar and others.

Earlier, BMC sealed Seven Hills hospital for non-payment of undisputed property tax of Rs 9 crore. It sealed the administrative office situated at the ground floor of the hospital building.

Out of the seven properties which have been sealed by BMC includes M Rohan builder’s building named ‘Ashiyana’ located on Nepean Sea Road, which tops the list of defaulters. It has approximately Rs 7.99 crore property tax dues pending. Therefore the civic body sealed the main door of the building’s car-lift. Similarly, against the second defaulter ‘Naaz Cinema’ at Grant Road which has around Rs 4.13 crore dues, BMC sealed the main door of the premises on March 5, 2018.

In addition, well known builder named ‘Reliable’ of Goregoan and Aarey Road ‘Sun Shine housing and infrastructure’ open properties have been sealed. They both have approximately Rs 4.60 crore and Rs 4.7 crore tax pending towards BMC. While in Kurla M.HDIL site office has been sealed for non payment of almost Rs 4.41 crore property tax, also open plots of Deonar Industrial premises and Khar 15th Road ‘Twilight society’ has been sealed.

In addition, uptil February this year BMC successfully managed to collect revenue of Rs 3,720 crore out of Rs 5,403 crore, therefore to collect the remaining revenue the action has been initiated, said the civic source.