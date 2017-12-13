BMC schools provide facilities, but not quality education: Praja Foundation survey

Mumbai: In an effort to decrease dropout rate and increase enrolment in civic-run schools, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has failed to focus on quality of education, claims a survey report by Praja Foundation. Teachers, methods of teaching, learning and quality of education should be the primary focus of civic-run schools, the survey suggested.

As per the survey, both dropout and enrolment rates in municipal schools have decreased. The dropout rate for 2016-17 is 8 per cent as compared to 15 per cent last year. While, enrolment in 2016-17 is 3.43 lakh students as compared to 3.83 lakh students last year. The report mentioned that the corporation has shifted focus on improving basic education.

Nitai Mehta, founder of Praja, said, “In an attempt to provide facilities and high-end technology the basic focus on improving quality of education is lost. The civic body is providing 27 items for free. Tabs, virtual classrooms and other facilities are good but it should also concentrate on quality of education.”

The quality of education can be enhanced by improving the state of teachers and methods of teaching. Milind Mhaske, project director of Praja, said, “Teachers should not be burdened with extra-curricular activities where their time is used up for activities which are not related to academics. Accountability and monitoring is necessary where every teacher, principal, education officer and related committee members should be held accountable.”

In this year, the BMC has initiated various new programmes like International Olympiad, teacher’s training, focus on English language and proposals for international curriculum to improve state of education. Mahesh Palkar, Education Officer of BMC, said, “Our aim is to provide best quality of education and opportunities which will help growth of our students.”

Mumbai Public Schools (MPS), schools run by civic body from balwadi to 10th standard, is way forward as dropout rates are less and enrolment rate is high. Mhaske said, “MPS caters to students from kindergarten (KG) to tenth standard where students can pursue complete education in one school itself.”