BMC records show 295 Mumbai city fires in 2 months

Mumbai: As many as 295 fires have erupted in Mumbai since the devastating blaze in Kamala Mills Compound on December 28, according to official records of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation released on Monday. Accessing the BMC data on all fires in the city in 60 days between December 29, 2017 and February 28, 2018, Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam said the figures clearly point at “negligence” on the part of the BMC and urged direct intervention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the alarming matter.

“I have been constantly demanding a proper investigation into the Kamala Mills Compound fire of December 28, last year, in which 14 persons were killed, but that has not happened. “Shockingly, now it is the BMC’s own data on the number of fires since then has exposed its continuing casual approach which has made the country’s commercial so unsafe,” Nirupam said.